Creating awareness on preserving monuments and historical sites

On Sunday, many of the visitors to the VOC Park also visited the crowded counter in front of the Government Museum at Nehru Stadium.

More than 500 people had visited the ‘Kirukkalam Vaanga’ counter on Sunday. They were given papers and pens to scribble and the bits of papers will be pinned up on a board on Monday. There was also a white board on which the visitors wrote their name and a volunteer wrote it again in Tamil - Brahmi script. The visitors could take selfies with it. They were also asked to give their suggestions and opinions and it was displayed nearby.

C. Sivakumar, curator of the museum, says the whole initiative is aimed at creating awareness about historical sites, inscriptions, and historical findings in the region and how these need to be preserved. Public should avoid scribbling on these rocks and inscriptions. That is why they are given papers and pens and asked to scribble on it.

Volunteers from the Chera Mandala Historical and Cultural Research Society and History Department students of the Government Arts College and Nirmala College for Women were also part of the one-day programme at the museum. Several photographs of archaeological findings, places of historical importance, inscriptions and hero stones were displayed at the counter. Some of these had been vandalised.

The volunteers explained the need to preserve the sites. From 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the visitors learnt about rock paintings, burial sites, historical sites and the importance of museum. Some of them also took a look at the collections at the museum.

The response this year is better than earlier occasions, adds Mr. Sivakumar.