‘Create Kadambur as separate panchayat union’

July 28, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has urged the district administration to divide Guthiyalathur panchayat into four and create Kadambur as a separate panchayat union for the overall welfare of people in the hill area.

The association’s conference was conducted at Kadambur in which district president K. Ramasamy, secretary Jeevabarathi, V.P. Gunasekaran, association’s State Committee and office-bearers took part.

A resolution said that Guthiyalathur, Gundri and Makkampalayam panchayats, all in Sathyamangalam Union, were located in Kadambur hill. Guthiyalathur panchayat had a population of 15,000 and people were living in 65 habitations. Since these three panchayats came under Sathyamangalam Union that was in plains, special schemes could not be implemented in the hill areas.

The resolution said the State Balanced Growth Fund was applicable to Talavadi panchayat union for carrying out development works. “But, the fund is not available to the three panchayats,” the resolution said. Hence, there was a need to divide Guthiyalathur panchayat into four. Also, Kadambur panchayat union should be formed comprising the panchayats of Gundri, Makkampalayam and Thingalur panchayat in Talavadi union, the resolution added.

Other resolutions wanted community forest rights for people in Kadambur, recognition of people in the hill area as tribal and digging of elephant proof trenches to prevent animals from entering farm lands.

