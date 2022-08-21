Create database of unorganised workers: Vanathi Srinivasan

Vanathi Srinivasan said told the presspersons the State government should come forward to conduct special registration camps

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
August 21, 2022 17:39 IST

Coimbatore South MLA BJP, Vanathi Srinivasan. File. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, has urged the State government to conduct special camps to facilitate the registration of workforce in unorganised sector through e-shram portal.

Speaking to reporter after distributing e-shram and Ayushman Bharat scheme identity cards to a few beneficiaries here on Sunday, she said the State government should come forward to conduct special registration camps.

“Schemes that are beneficial for a large number of people should not be viewed through a narrow lens of whether it is a State or Central government scheme. It has to be implemented without any partisanship,” she said.

The Central government planned to register more than 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector across the country to create a national-level database.

The family member of a registered worker in the unorganised sector can avail of ₹2 lakh, in case of death or permanent disability of the worker and accidental insurance of ₹1 lakh for partial disability.

