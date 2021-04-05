‘Create Bedagampana community and include in Scheduled Tribes list’

Members of Lingayat (Jangama) community involved in removing tamarind shells at Oosimalai in Bargur Hills in Erode.

Erode

05 April 2021 00:03 IST

We have no relationship with the Lingayat community, the members say

Members of Lingayat (Jangama) community, listed in the Backward Classes, who live in the hilly areas in the district, wanted a new community named Bedagampana to be created and included in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Over 31,500 people reside in the hilly regions of Bargur, Kadambur and Talavadi depending on farming and rearing cattle and livestock. Belonging to the Bedagampana community, their ancestors lived in Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh over 600 years ago.

“Since a king sought a bride in our community, our ancestors refused and moved to the hill areas in Talavadi, Bargur, Kadambur and Kollegal and M.M. Hills in Karnataka,” said T.P. Rayan, president of Malaival Bedagampana Lingayat Munnetra Nala Sangam at Thamaraikarai in Bargur Hills.

“It is evident from the copper sword issued in 1246 by the King Veera Ballala of the Hoysala Empire that we belong to the Bedagampana community,” he added.

Currently, 10,780 families comprising 53,900 people live in the hill areas of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with mother tongue as Kannada and second language as Tamil.

“Crops are rain-fed and after harvesting most of the members work as labourers for six months in the plains,” said T.B. Murugan another member of the community.

“Our livelihood did not improve for many generations”, he said and added that due to poor income most of the children could not continue higher studies. The literacy rate of the community is 0.52%, while a few had joined private companies.

Members said that though they belonged to the Bedagampana community, they were wrongly mentioned as Lingayat (Jangama) in the government orders issued in 1985 and 2009.

“We have no relationship with the Lingayats. Bedagampana community should be created and included in the ST list,” said its secretary P. Veerabadran.

He also wanted Kannada to be included as a subject in schools in the three hills, a nationalised bank branch in Bargur, concrete steps to protect Bargur cattle, creation of sports facilities at Osur and Devarmalai and steps to ensure that all the welfare schemes reached the community members.