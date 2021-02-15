Create awareness on crime against women: Kanimozhi

DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi campaigns in Namakkal on Sunday.

NAMAKKAL

15 February 2021 00:46 IST

Complaints on such crimes are not properly investigated, she says

Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi said that though there were sufficient laws, awareness must be created on handling crimes against women and children.

As part of her campaign in Namakkal on Sunday, Ms. Kanimozhi interacted with the students of a private college.

Responding to a question on laws on crimes against women and children, Ms. Kanimozhi said, “there is a lack of awareness among implementing agencies. Such complaints are seen ordinarily by society, the government and police. Hence, though there are sufficient laws, rightful punishments are not being delivered in these cases.”

Advertising

Advertising

She added that complaints on crime against women were not properly investigated and argued in court. So, only a small percentage of accused were convicted in such cases. Ms. Kanimozhi said DMK leader M.K. Stalin had promised that separate courts would be set up in each district to investigate crime against women.

Stating that her personal and political role model is E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar), she added that she was a proud atheist, but respected anybody who believed in a particular religion.

Ms. Kanimozhi said caste was a big lie and caste and religion should never be allowed to decide things in politics.

She also interacted with weavers, vegetable market vendors, lorry associations and party cadre here.

In their petition, the lorry owners requested inclusion of diesel in GST, setting up of motor vehicle spare parts manufacturing centre in Namakkal and lorry sheds in the periphery of districts, and waiver of interests on loans for a year as the industry had been severely affected due to COVID-19.