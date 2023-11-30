Create awareness among public against garbage dumping, say councillors

November 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

The monthly council meeting held at the Salem Corporation on Thursday saw 19 resolutions passed. Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, ward 44 councillor (VCK) J.M. Imayavarman said that a marriage hall at Kitchipalayam allegedly refused to provide the hall to members of the Schedule Caste (SC) community and urged the corporation to build a marriage hall in the ward, to the mayor replied that an inquiry would be held.

Ward 9 councillor V. Deivalingam (DMK) said during the Deepavali festival, conservancy workers worked hard to clear the waste generated by the bursting of crackers, and called for the speeding up of work under the Namakku Naame scheme, which was progressing at a slow pace.

Ward 34 councillor Esan D. Elango (DMK) said that 60% of people were handing over garbage to conservancy workers, but some people continued to dump garbage on the streets. Through school and college students, awareness should be created among the public. Likewise, GPS systems have been installed in garbage collection vehicles, and were monitored by the mayor, commissioner, and city health officer. Steps should be taken to provide the facility to the councillors and to monitor the vehicles, Mr. Elango added.

Ward 31 councillor (IUML) S.A. Syed Moosa urged adequate street light facilities to the ward and to clean the bushes near Thirumanimutharu. The councillor also asked for a primary health centre in Ward 31. The ward 51 councillor (DMK), P.L. Palanisamy, requested that stagnated rainwater at Maniyanoor locality be unclogged.

