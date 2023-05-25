Create awareness about Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme: Collector

May 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

An orientation on the newly launched Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme for the promotion of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs was conducted for panchayat heads by the District Industries Centre (DIC) here on Thursday.

The session was chaired by Collector K. Shanthi to promote the Scheme that received an allocation of ₹100 crore for implementation.

Addressing the panchayat representatives, the Collector said the scheme was to prepare Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe youth to conceive business ideas with the knowledge that there was subsidy and financial support through the State government.

The Scheme was being implemented by the MSME department. The Scheme entailed a 35% capital subsidy not exceeding ₹1.5 crore, and 6% interest subvention to the beneficiary to start any manufacturing, trade or service activity. Ample guidance would be provided for the bank loan for the capital requirement uncovered by the subsidy, the Collector said.

The Scheme would cover not just new entrepreneurial ventures but also expansion projects of existing operations. There was no educational qualification for the scheme, but the beneficiaries should be between 18 years and 55 years of age.

The Collector urged the panchayat representatives to spread awareness about the Scheme among the youth and others interested in starting up a business.

Salem

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam has invited applications from eligible SC/ST entrepreneurs for benefits under the Scheme. For details, eligible entrepreneurs should approach the District Industries Centre on Five Roads directly or through 0427-2448505, 2447878, Mr. Karmegam said.

Namakkal Collector S. Uma said in a release that an orientation programme on the scheme would be held at the Collectorate on Friday and invited SC and ST entrepreneurs to participate in the programme.

