Create a culture of health: Jaggi Vasudev

February 12, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The most important aspect of health is to create a culture of health, said Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev here on Sunday.

“It is most important to create a culture of health. This is a culture that has paid profound attention to the human mechanism and how to keep it well -- what to eat, how to eat, how to breathe, what to do, and what not to do. We must revive this science and take it to the world,” he said in a session titled ‘Mechanics of Health’ at the 20th annual conference of the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (IAGES).

The human body is the most sophisticated technology on the planet, he said. “If you buy a phone do you read the user manual in the first three days. The same thing goes for this (body). But it needs some attention to know this. But the problem is our education system has done this to us, right from kindergarten. You are only rewarded for your memory. You are never rewarded for your attention,” he said.

“Doctors must be healthy, they have no business to be any other way because in many ways you must be a picture of health. It is very very important,” he added.