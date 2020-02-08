Crafts Council seeks corporate support

Sixty members of Crafts Council of India (CCI) from across the country met at the Kumaraguru College of Technology here. The event, hosted by Crafts Council Tamil Nadu after nearly two decades, began with the inauguration of Thambaalam, an exhibition of platters and trays, some over a century old, and others more contemporary made of brass, copper, wood and stone incorporating various art forms like Gond art, miniature painting, Pilkhuwa block painting, Pichwai, copper enamel and minakari work. Some of the exhibits were from private collections, while others were specially commissioned for the event.

In her inaugural address, Gita Ram, Chairperson, CCI, said, “Lack of funds is a very serious concern and we are completely dependent on corporates for help. We need their support to keep craft alive and to keep the next generation of craftspeople still interested.”

Partnerships with corporates was the underlying theme, and Sharda Gautam of Tata Trust and Manish Saxena, who leads the CSR initiatives of Aditya Birla, spoke of the corporate role in sustaining, nurturing and growing crafts, making them relevant without tampering with authenticity.

Praveen Naik shared the success story of Sandur’s Kushala Kala Kendra that works with 500 artisans. CCI’s Sudha Ravi spoke of how CCI, with help of a corporate, stepped in to help the Aranmula Kannadi makers of Kerala post the devastating floods. K. Kanchana from Andhra Pradesh spoke of the Kondapalli Project.

Former director of National Institute of Design, Ashoke Chatterjee, summed up the discussions. He said global was out, local was in and the younger generation demanded socially responsible products. It also looked for powerful stories associated with those products. “Communicate those stories,” he concluded.

CCTN president Jayashree Ravi delivered the vote of thanks.

Thambaalam is open to the public on February 10 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Kudam, 334 Puliakulam Road (Opposite Carmel Garden School).