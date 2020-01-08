Coimbatore

Craft fair in Tiruppur

Poompuhar, the retail arm of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Council, is conducting a craft fair in Tiruppur.

The fair, which is held in the knitwear town of Tiruppur after two years, has 20 stalls and will be open till January 12.

According to R. Narendra Bose, manager of the Poompuhar outlet in Coimbatore, the participating artisans are mostly from Tamil Nadu.

The State government is supporting the event, going on at Sree Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam on Palladam Road, to encourage the artisans.

The products on display include handwoven saris, dhotis, towels, and dress materials, wooden carvings, interior decoration products, and black metal items.

Sales target

“In the previous expo, we did a business of ₹7.8 lakh. This year, we expect ₹10 lakh business,” Mr. Narendra Bose said.

