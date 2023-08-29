HamberMenu
Crackers explode in a house in Rasipuram, and four sustain injuries

August 29, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Four people were injured after crackers dumped in a house exploded on Monday, August 28, 2023 evening.

Kannan (42), a resident of V. Nagar near Rasipuram in Namakkal District, is manufacturing crackers and has obtained a licence. He owns the manufacturing unit and godown at Masilathottam in Pattinam. On Monday, he took crackers from the godown and dumped them on the third floor of his house. On Monday evening, around 9 p.m., the crackers started to burst, and the sound of the explosion was heard for several kilometres. On hearing the sound, local residents came out of their houses.

On information, Rasipuram Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire, and rescued Kannan, his wife Subathra (40), their daughters Harshavarshini (18), and Hanshika (10) from the house using rope.

Of the four, Kannan sustained grievous burn injuries, and they were admitted to Rasipuram Government Hospital.

Rasipuram police inquired Kannan, and he claimed that while he used a mosquito bat, the spark came out of the bat, caused the explosion.

On information, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma and officials rushed to the spot and inspected. The collector assured that she would inquire about dumping crackers in residential area and that appropriate action would be taken after investigations.

Ends.

