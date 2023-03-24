HamberMenu
Cracker unit owner arrested in Salem

March 24, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The owner of a cracker unit in which a woman died in fire was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, S. Kumar of Sanniyasikadai near Vellalapuram runs a cracker unit in the locality. On Wednesday evening, crackers exploded in the godown and M. Amutha (45) of the same village died on the spot. M. Vedappan (75) sustained injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital.

The Konganapuram police registered a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

On Thursday, the police arrested Kumar and remanded him in prison.

