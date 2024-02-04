GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown on single-use plastics: Coimbatore Corporation imposed fine of ₹ 7 lakh on businesses in January

February 04, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has taken decisive steps to curb the use of banned plastic bags and single-use plastics, imposing fines totalling ₹ 7,01,550 across the zones in the city last month.

The penalties were levied on 115 out of 142 shops in the city’s flower market, and 2,311 businesses found in violation, and seized 569 kg of single-use plastics during the enforcement measures . Vendors at the flower market faced fines amounting to ₹24,600, while the remaining ₹6,76,950 was levied on other businesses found violating anti-plastics regulations.

The civic body is seizing over 400 kg of single-use plastics on a monthly basis, with North and Central zones witnessing the maximum violations. Although there was a temporary decline in mid-2023 due to a hiatus in inspections, seizures picked up in November 2023.

“Each time we conduct raids, we visit different shops and not the same ones. However, we do think that penalties have helped raise awareness and reduce the use of single-use plastics in the city,” a senior civic body official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Plastic ban in Tamil Nadu / plastic pollution / plastics / environmental pollution / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.