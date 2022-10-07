Crackdown on quacks in Hosur

Two quacks were arrested and three clinics sealed by the health authorities in Athimugan on Friday. The action followed a series of raids carried out by a team led by the Chief Medical Officer of Hosur government hospital based on complaints.

According to official sources, a tipoff was received on quacks administering allopathic treatment in Athimugam area. Following this, raids were carried out in three clinics.

In Athimugam, a B.A. graduate Saravanan was found treating people. Similarly, in the same area, a B.E.M.S qualified woman Kumudha was running a clinic administering allopathic treatment. The two were arrested and their clinics sealed. A third quack Mohan, a nursing student, who was running a clinic had absconded. His clinic, too, was sealed.