Crackdown on quacks in Hosur

The Hindu Bureau HOSUR
October 07, 2022 18:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two quacks were arrested and three clinics sealed by the health authorities in Athimugan on Friday. The action followed a series of raids carried out by a team led by the Chief Medical Officer of Hosur government hospital based on complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, a tipoff was received on quacks administering allopathic treatment in Athimugam area. Following this, raids were carried out in three clinics.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Athimugam, a B.A. graduate Saravanan was found treating people. Similarly, in the same area, a B.E.M.S qualified woman Kumudha was running a clinic administering allopathic treatment. The two were arrested and their clinics sealed. A third quack Mohan, a nursing student, who was running a clinic had absconded. His clinic, too, was sealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app