Crackdown on passengers not wearing masks

Erode

12 April 2021 22:32 IST

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal during which fines were imposed on passengers for not wearing masks on Monday.

Mr. Elangovan along with executive engineers and officials also inspected the shops on the premises, bus bays and also inside the buses to check for compliance with wearing masks. Many passengers, who were found without masks, were imposed spot fine of ₹ 200. He also instructed drivers and conductors to wear masks and warned of fines if violated.

Mr. Elangovan said that to prevent people from gathering in large numbers at Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar, the market started functioning at three places, Corporation Primary School at Kumalankuttai, Periyar Nagar and at Sampath Nagar. He said that people who were wearing masks were only allowed to enter the markets while hand sanitisers are provided to them at the entrances. Also, dining is not allowed at 11 Amma canteens in the city from Sunday as food is given only in parcel.

