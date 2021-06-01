Coimbatore

Crackdown on illicit liquor

In a single day crackdown on liquor seizures, over 4,864 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor were seized along with other liquor in Morappur jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Special task forces were constituted by Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar under the DSPs and police teams to conduct raids across the district. In its wake, raids were conducted along the district border with Tiruvannamalai. On Tuesday, 4,864 bottles of IMFL, 14 lts of ID arrack, and fermented wash were seized. As of date, 6,141 IMFL bottles, 17,388 Karnataka made IMFL bottles, 290 litres of illicit liquor, 1,245 litres of fermented wash and 18 litres of toddy were seized.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 12:29:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/crackdown-on-illicit-liquor/article34702920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY