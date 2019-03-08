Crackdown on autos in Krishnagiri

The Road Transport Officials in Krishnagiri on Friday seized autorickshaws for various violations including plying without valid permits.

According to a communication from the Regional Transport Office, the crackdown comes on the orders of Collector S.Prabhakar.

With a number fatal accidents being reported in the past few weeks and a few of them involving autorickshaws, the RTO began the crack down on autorickshaws.

Over 15 autorickshaws were intercepted and some of them were found to have been transporting passengers without valid permits, or with expired permits, many did not have fare meters, or vehicle documents, and a few were intercepted for overloading of passengers.

The vehicles were intercepted and inspected by a team led by the Road Transport Officer R.Senthil Velan, along with motor vehicle inspectors. The RTO warned that the inspections of vehicles would continue and stringent action would be initiated against the violators that would include impounding of vehicles.