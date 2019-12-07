Crackdown on aquafarms

The district administration cracked down on aquafarms raising the banned African Catfish in Hosur.

Thousands of catfish raised in farms were destroyed by a joint team of revenue and fisheries officials.

The crackdown came on the instructions of Collector S.Prabhakar, after a truck carrying African Catfish was seized in a village a week ago.

According to a Fisheries Department source, the ponds that were found breeding African Catfish were destroyed, but no penalty was imposed on the offenders.

“We will have the figures on the quantum of fish destroyed only on Monday,” the official said.