Coimbatore

Crackdown on aquafarms

more-in

The district administration cracked down on aquafarms raising the banned African Catfish in Hosur.

Thousands of catfish raised in farms were destroyed by a joint team of revenue and fisheries officials.

The crackdown came on the instructions of Collector S.Prabhakar, after a truck carrying African Catfish was seized in a village a week ago.

According to a Fisheries Department source, the ponds that were found breeding African Catfish were destroyed, but no penalty was imposed on the offenders.

“We will have the figures on the quantum of fish destroyed only on Monday,” the official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 11:46:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/crackdown-on-aquafarms/article30233323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY