CRA inspected camps in Namakkal

Namakkal

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration S.K. Prabakar interacted with the people lodged at camps at Komarapalayam on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Prabakar said that basic amenities such as food, electricity, water and relief materials were also distributed to the people lodged at camps. “We expect that for the next few days, the present situation will prevail”.

Across the State, over 5,000 people were lodged at 53 camps in ten districts. The residents of Komarapalayam urged the authorities concerned to provide patta, or alternate places for them. “Through the Urban Habitat Development Board steps are being taken to construct apartments for the people here”, Mr. Prabakar said.