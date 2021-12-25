C.R. Swaminathan remembered

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, offering homage to C.R. Swaminathan at a meeting held in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Coimbatore

25 December 2021 22:50 IST

Trade and industry associations and voluntary organisations in which C.R. Swaminathan was involved organised events here on Satuday to pay tributes to him on his birth anniversary.

Siruthuli and about 15 other organisations had a programme at the Gandhi Centenary Memorial School in Singanallur and 85 saplings were planted.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said Siruthuli had planted 160 saplings on the school premises and Swaminathan always wanted to take up projects at the school. Hence, 85 saplings, including flowering plants, were planted.

On Saturday evening, a memorial meeting was organised by the industry associations.

M.M. Murugappan of Murugappa Group, B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and A.V. Varadharajan, Chairman of AVV Group, spoke at the meeting.