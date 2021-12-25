Coimbatore

C.R. Swaminathan remembered

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, offering homage to C.R. Swaminathan at a meeting held in Coimbatore on Saturday.  

Trade and industry associations and voluntary organisations in which C.R. Swaminathan was involved organised events here on Satuday to pay tributes to him on his birth anniversary.

Siruthuli and about 15 other organisations had a programme at the Gandhi Centenary Memorial School in Singanallur and 85 saplings were planted.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said Siruthuli had planted 160 saplings on the school premises and Swaminathan always wanted to take up projects at the school. Hence, 85 saplings, including flowering plants, were planted.

On Saturday evening, a memorial meeting was organised by the industry associations.

M.M. Murugappan of Murugappa Group, B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and A.V. Varadharajan, Chairman of AVV Group, spoke at the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2021 10:52:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/cr-swaminathan-remembered/article38038678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY