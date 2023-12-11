CPM stages demonstration in Salem against smart electric meter installation

December 11, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) staged a demonstration on Monday urging the union and state governments not to install smart electric metres.

The demonstration was held outside the Tangedco office at Saminathapuram. CPM Salem North Urban Secretary, N. Praveen Kumar, presided over the demonstration and explained the drawbacks of smart electric metres. The cadre then submitted their objections in writing to Tangedco officials. Similar demonstrations were held outside Tangedco offices in Gorimedu, Swarnapuri, Narasothipatti, Sankar Nagar, and Salem Town offices.

Mr. Praveen Kumar said that the previous AIADMK government signed the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme. As per the scheme, the Union Government is now pressuring state governments to replace the existing metres with smart electric metres. Now it is being implemented on a trial basis in a few places. “The Union Government has called for replacing all metres before December 31, 2025. If not, we will not receive electricity from the Union Government. This is a clear move towards privatising electricity. The Kerala government passed a resolution against replacing metres and assured that if it were implemented, the expenses would be borne by the government. This is a failed model that has affected poor and middle-class people in various countries. So the state government should not succumb to pressure from the union government. On behalf of CPM, 1,000 petitions against smart metres were submitted on Monday at six Tangedco offices in Salem,” Mr. Praveen added.

