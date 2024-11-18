ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) urges Tiruppur Corporation to roll back property tax hike

Published - November 18, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Criticising the rise effected in property tax, G. Sukumaran, member, CPI(M) State Executive Committee, urged the Tiruppur Corporation to roll back the hike in the interests of common public.

The CPI(M) would continue to speak for the people irrespective of the party in power, Mr. Sukumaran told mediapersons. The party has been opposing the property tax rise across Tamil Nadu, he said.

Referring to the AIADMK’s accusation about CPI(M) as a party playing “double game”, Mr. Sukumaran said his party rejected it. The onus was on the AIADMK to prove it was concerned about welfare of the common masses putting up a fight against anti-people policies.

The Tiruppur Corporation, he emphasised, should take efforts to solve the problems in solid waste management.

