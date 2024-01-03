CPI (M) urges police to take action against T.N. BJP functionary in Salem

January 03, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Salem

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) urged the district police to take action against a BJP functionary for allegedly trying to grab land belonging to farmers.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, farmers and CPI(M) cadres, led by the party’s district secretary, Mevai Shanmugaraja, submitted a petition at the Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Shanmugaraja said that BJP functionary Gunasekaran was allegedly trying to grab land from two Scheduled Caste farmers, Kannaiyan and Krishnan, residing in Ramanaickenpalayam. “A few months ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent summons to these two farmers to investigate them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. We believe the BJP is behind this incident. We urge the police to inquire into this and to take action against the BJP functionary,” Mr. Shanmugaraja said.

