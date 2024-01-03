GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) urges police to take action against T.N. BJP functionary in Salem

The Left party alleged that the functionary was trying to grab land belonging to two SC farmers

January 03, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) urged the district police to take action against a BJP functionary for allegedly trying to grab land belonging to farmers.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, farmers and CPI(M) cadres, led by the party’s district secretary, Mevai Shanmugaraja, submitted a petition at the Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Shanmugaraja said that BJP functionary Gunasekaran was allegedly trying to grab land from two Scheduled Caste farmers, Kannaiyan and Krishnan, residing in Ramanaickenpalayam. “A few months ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent summons to these two farmers to investigate them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. We believe the BJP is behind this incident. We urge the police to inquire into this and to take action against the BJP functionary,” Mr. Shanmugaraja said.

Related Topics

Salem / land resources / arable farming / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.