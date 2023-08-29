HamberMenu
CPI(M) to protest against Centre’s anti-people policies on September 7

August 29, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Centre of following anti-people policies, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will stage a protest in front of Union government offices on September 7.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in a meeting here on Monday, State secretary of the party K. Balakrishnan said that prices of essential commodities have gone up due to anti-people policies of the Centre. The CAG report has mentioned toll evasion. Toll fees, and GST are responsible for the price hike. The unemployment rate has also increased.

He said that there are 10 lakh vacancies in Union government offices and public sector enterprises. There are 3.50 lakh vacancies in the railways alone, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that over one lakh people are expected to take part in the Statewide protest. .

