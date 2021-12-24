CPI(M) stages protest condemning irregularities at ration shop in Salem

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staging a protest outside the ration shop at South Alagapuram in Salem on Friday.

SALEM

24 December 2021 18:24 IST

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of the South Alagapuram ration shop (AB002) here on Friday alleging irregularities.

Led by its urban secretary N. Praveen Kumar and urban committee member S. Cauvery, the members said 1,300 family cards were attached to the shop against the government norms of 550 ration cards a shop. All the products, including rice, dal, oil and sugar, were given at inaccurate weight, they alleged.

Though the government had clearly said that all products should be sold every day, the members said only one product was sold a day and the card holders had to visit the shop many times to purchase products.

The price of products or the date of sale of products was not displayed in front of the shop. “Wheat is not sold to the card holders and the products are sold in black market,” they claimed. The members said the supervisor was serving at the shop for 13 years and held additional charge of another ration shop.

The District Supply Officer held talks with the protestors and assured them that the supervisor would be transferred and a board showing working hours and availability of products on a particular day would be kept outside the shop. Later, the protest was withdrawn.