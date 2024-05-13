CPI(M) slams rising incidents of caste atrocities in Harur in Dharmapuri

The district unit of the CPI (M) on Monday condemned rising incidents of caste violence and voiced concerns over the increasing frequency of incidents of discrimination against Dalits in Harur. This has been raised in the wake of two persons being arrested under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly denying a haircut to a Dailt youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinnayan (62) and his son Yogeshwaran (24), who ran a saloon in Keeraipatty village were arrested after Yokeshwaran denied the 17-year-old youth a haircut on Friday. According to sources, Yogeshwaran had asked the youth where he came from, and when the youth replied that he came from Ambedkar colony, refused to cut his hair. The youth along with his friends then confronted Yogeshwaran and his father the following day as to why they were denied a haircut, to which they allegedly claimed that was how it has always been, and that they would never give a haircut to “colony boys”.

Following this, the youth and his friends lodged a complaint with Harur police, who were arrested following an inquiry under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

CPI(M) district secretary A. Kumar called for constitution of panchayat level committees with members drawn from across communities to curb atrocities on the one hand, and on the other, to create awareness on legislative protections and the Atrocities Act to curb such crimes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.