CPI(M) seeks action against collection agents of micro-finance companies harassing Arundathiyar community people

Published - September 09, 2024 10:22 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Espousing the cause of residents belonging to Arundathiyar community in hamlets of Suriyanallur Panchayat who are facing difficulties in repaying debts to micro-finance companies, the CPI(M) has urged the district administration to ensure that the community people are not pushed to the brink.

Collection agents of a plethora of micro-finance institutions, which had advanced money to people in hardship, use intimidating strategies to extract repayment. The agents confront the debtors in the mornings, and stay all day long to demand the money back.

When the borrowers do not get back by evening, the agents also stay put in the houses and humiliate the families, N. Kanagaraj, Dharapuram Taluk Secretary of CPI (M), complained in a representation to District Collector T. Christuraj.

Usually the loan is written off when the borrower dies. But, companies hound the husbands when the wife dies, and even threaten to lock the house. All the people ask for is more time to repay the money, Mr. Kanagaraj said.

The CPI(M) would be mobilising people affected by the micro-finance companies at their localities for adopting a collective strategy to handle the collection agents. People cannot withstand the insults any more, and would raise their voice collectively, Mr. Kanagaraj said.

The district administration had to make sure that the interest and penalty interest on the loans were waived. Also, action should be taken against those who confronted the debtors and behaved inappropriately under stringent provisions of the law, he demanded.

