CPI(M) reiterates demand for CB-CID inquiry in fake NCC camp sexual assault case

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tamil Nadu secretary K. Balakrishnan has called for widening the scope of the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the fake NCC camp sexual assault case. He said the SIT must also investigate the sudden death of the prime accused Sivaraman, allegedly by suicide, and his father in an accident.

Speaking to journalists in Krishnagiri on Friday, he said the death of Sivaraman and his father Ashok Kumar had created doubts that should be addressed. “The deaths have raised multiple questions. With the death of the prime accused, it may not be appropriate to have the local police investigate the case,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s demand for a CB-CID investigation, Mr. Balakrishnan said the nature of the crime was such that it might have happened across various schools in various jurisdictions. “The demand for a CB-CID inquiry is not to cast doubts about the capacity of the police but to facilitate an exhaustive inquiry, unfettered by the jurisdictional limits,” he said.

There was an attempt to cover up the crime by many others, including school heads, teachers, and others. The Education Department was also culpable as it had allowed such fake camps to be conducted. “Some schools are even conducting RSS camps on their campuses. How are they doing this? And the Education Department is responsible for letting schools bring in organisations unrelated to education,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The SIT should expedite its investigation, given the parents’ concern over the future of their girls, and conduct the probe with sensitivity, he said.

