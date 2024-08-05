CPI(M) opposes move to merge six village panchayats with Erode Corporation

The proposal to merge six village panchayats with Erode Corporation will deny works to beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Agricultural Workers Union in a petition submitted to an official at the Erode Union office on Monday.

Led by CPI (M) taluk secretary N. Balasubramani and the union’s taluk secretary N. Nagarajan, the workers said that there is a proposal to merge the village panchayats of Elavamalai, Mettunasuvampalayam, Perode, Kadirampatti, Koorapalayam and Pichandampalayam with the Corporation. The MGNREGS is implemented only in village panchayats and not in Corporation limits and thousands of women workers will lose their livelihood. Also, residents have to bear various new taxes as they will be residing in the Corporation limits.

The workers added that they will be ineligible for the government’s free housing scheme, and the special benefits they enjoy in village panchayats will not be available for them once their area comes under the Erode Corporation.

