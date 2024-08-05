GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) opposes move to merge six village panchayats with Erode Corporation

Published - August 05, 2024 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal to merge six village panchayats with Erode Corporation will deny works to beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Agricultural Workers Union in a petition submitted to an official at the Erode Union office on Monday.

Led by CPI (M) taluk secretary N. Balasubramani and the union’s taluk secretary N. Nagarajan, the workers said that there is a proposal to merge the village panchayats of Elavamalai, Mettunasuvampalayam, Perode, Kadirampatti, Koorapalayam and Pichandampalayam with the Corporation. The MGNREGS is implemented only in village panchayats and not in Corporation limits and thousands of women workers will lose their livelihood. Also, residents have to bear various new taxes as they will be residing in the Corporation limits.

The workers added that they will be ineligible for the government’s free housing scheme, and the special benefits they enjoy in village panchayats will not be available for them once their area comes under the Erode Corporation.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.