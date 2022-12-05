  1. EPaper
CPI(M) opposes hike in fine for traffic violations

December 05, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) cadre staging a demonstration protesting against the revised Motor Vehicles Act in Salem on Monday

Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near the Collectorate on Monday by wearing helmets opposing the hike in fine for traffic violations. They said that as the fine amount was high, poor and middle class people would be affected.

During the weekly grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate, farmers selling their produce at Attur uzhavar shandy alleged that local politicians are allowing traders to sell vegetables in the market. They submitted a petition urging the district administration to take steps to avoid such interference.

Revolutionary Socialist Party cadre urged the district administration to take steps to lay a road at Devendrapuram in ward 33.. They said that though the work for under ground drainage work was completed a month ago, the road has not yet been laid.

During the weekly grievances redress meet, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha received a total of 336 petitions, including those seeking land patta, patta transfer, bank loans, education loans, community certificates, roads, street lights, and drinking water facilities.

