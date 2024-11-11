CPI(M) members submit petitions to Tiruppur City Corporation demanding rollback of property tax hike

Members of CPI(M) on Monday submitted petitions en masse to the Tiruppur City Corporation demanding immediate reversal of the hikes effected in property tax and solid waste management user charge.

The steep increase in property tax and the move to raise it by six percentage points every year has pushed people battling joblessness into misery, the petition said. Alongside reduction in the property tax, the annual increase must also be cut down, the petitioners said, and also placed a demand for abolition of any levy for underground drainage connection.

According to the protesters led by CPI(M) Councillor R. Manimegalai, about 3000 petitions were submitted. CPI (M) State Committee Member K. Kamaraj and District Committee Member R. Mythili cautioned that a large-scale protest will take place if prompt action is not taken on the demands.

The protesters also flagged the issues of poor condition of rain-damaged roads, and the delay in appointment of a Commissioner for the local body more than a month after the incumbent was transferred.