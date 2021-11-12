CPI(M) leader demands white paper on projects, financial position

Coimbatore

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and former chairman, North Zone, C. Padmanabhan has sought a white paper from the Coimbatore Corporation on status of projects and financial position.

From 2011 to 2021 the Corporation had taken up several projects, the details of which were shrouded in mystery. Therefore, in public interest, the Corporation should share the following details – the status of underground drainage and solid waste management schemes, for they seemed to be remain incomplete, the funds obtained as loan for the schemes under JNNURM from Central Government and interest the Corporation paid every year; the expenditure the Corporation had incurred for executing works on lake fronts and D.B. Road and if it had obtained the funds as loan.

The details of projects executed in wards coming under the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, which was represented by the then Minister S.P. Velumani;

The reasons for cancelling tenders related to works worth ₹ 100 crore; the details behind seeking ₹ 145 crore from the State government as an one-time grant for paying contractors and retirement benefits for pensioners and the grounds for collecting security deposit for UGD connection and water connection when courts have stayed such collection, Mr. Padmanabhan had asked.

He had sought those details on September 29 but was yet to receive a reply, he added.