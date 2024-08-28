CPI(M) demands rollback of toll tariff hike

The CPI(M) on Wednesday demanded a rollback of the tariff increase at toll plazas across Tamil Nadu, expressing concern that additional costs incurred on freight movement will place an increased burden on the public.

At a meeting of the party’s District Committee, chaired by member D.V. Thanusan, a resolution was adopted opposing the decision to raise toll amounts at 25 locations in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, and at Omalur, from midnight on 31 August.

According to the party, the five to seven percent hike implemented last month at 36 out of 67 toll booths across Tamil Nadu has already caused a substantial burden on vehicle users. The increase in toll fees ranged from ₹5 to ₹150.

The CPI(M) argued that this burden falls on the common public, who are already struggling with the high cost of living. The party condemned the practice of making unfair profits by collecting hefty fees at toll plazas for road construction, stating that such projects should be undertaken for the welfare of the people by the government. They emphasised that the fare hike must be withdrawn.

Another resolution called for the expedited completion of canal works to channel surplus water from the Thenpannai River to the Thumblahalli Dam.

CPI(M) State Executive Committee members D. Ravindran and R. Sisubalan, District Executive Committee members V. Madan, S. Aruchunan, and Viswanathan, District Unit Secretary A. Kumar, and other senior functionaries participated in the meeting.