CPI(M) demands action against alleged smuggling of medicines from an UPHC

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) petitioned District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday demanding action against the alleged smuggling of medicines from an urban primary health centre (UPHC) in Nerupperichal, Tiruppur city.
The petition alleged that the medicines meant for pregnant women were illegally smuggled using a two-wheeler on December 8 and that the UPHC was facing a shortage of medicines.
Denying claims of smuggling, a Tiruppur Corporation official said on Tuesday that the nurse, who was employed on contract-basis at the UPHC, was suspended following this incident as she used an unknown person to transport the medicines to another centre. There was adequate supply of medicines at the UPHC, the official said.
Anupparpalayam police said that no case was filed in connection with this incident.
