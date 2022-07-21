CPI(M) condemns Karnataka’s stand on Mekedatu

July 21, 2022 20:14 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s State Committee on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the Karnataka government for persisting with the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery.

At the first day of the two-day State Committee meeting here, the party alleged that Karnataka’s dam building effort was an attempt to convert the lower riparian State’s rights to that of runoff water during floods. The attempt to build a dam was also to tap into that runoff water, the party alleged. The CPI(M) underlined that the Cauvery Water Management Authority should not take any decision on Mekedatu issue and abide by the Supreme Court order.