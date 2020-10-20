CPI(M) condemns delay in implementing horizontal reservation

Coimbatore

20 October 2020 23:23 IST

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration on Tuesday condemning the delay in the approval of the Bill to provide horizontal reservation for government school students in medical college admissions.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan and other CPI(M) leaders from the district participated in the demonstration held near the South Taluk office. The State government in September passed a Bill that provides for 7.5% horizontal reservation on a preferential basis for National Eligibility- cum-Entrance Test (NEET) qualified students from government schools in the undergraduate medical admissions.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Natarajan said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit must approve the Bill at the earliest for the benefit of students from government schools.

The demonstration also condemned the Anna University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa, who recently wrote to the Central government seeking the Institute of Eminence status. Accusing the State government of taking a soft approach in this issue, the MP demanded that the Governor, who is the Chancellor of Anna University, must immediately dismiss Mr. Surappa for his allegedly unilateral actions.

In Tiruppur, the CPI(M) leaders held the demonstration near the Tiruppur Corporation office on Mangalam Road condemning Mr. Purohit and Mr. Surappa on Tuesday.