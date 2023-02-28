ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) cadre stage demonstration against Union budget in Krishnagiri

February 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) cadre staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a demonstration here on Tuesday in protest against the budgetary cuts to social expenditure.

The protests were part of the party’s nation-wide protests alleging steep cuts in budgetary expenditure and also the alleged pro-big business model of development at the cost of the poor.

According to the party, there has been a systemic reduction in budgetary allocation for rural employment guarantee programme under the MNREGS. The budgetary allocation fell to 33% and by ₹29,000 crore from last year, the protesters said. Similarly, the food subsidy fell by ₹90,000 crore, fertilizer subsidy by ₹50,000 crore; and petroleum subsidy by ₹6,900 crore. The costs of fall in fertilizer subsidy and fuel subsidy would be borne directly by the farmers and the common person, the cadre alleged.

The budget had also failed the population living in the margins, primarily the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with below minimal allocation unrepresentative of their population, the protesters alleged.

The allocation for the various schemes for the minorities has been axed by 66%, the allocation for maternal health has been cut by ₹40.15 crore and the allocation for gender equity was a mere 2.7% of the budget. There was a systemic neglect of the marginal sections of the society including minorities, women, SCs and STs in the Union budget, according to the protesters.

