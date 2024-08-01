CPI(M) cadre in Coimbatore removed for squatting on road

Around 600 CPI(M) cadre were removed by the police for staging a road blockade outside the Collectorate.

The protesters were led by R. Mutharasan, CPI(M) State secretary, G. Ramakrishnan, Politburo Member and M. C. Padmanabhan, District Secretary. They were scheduled to stage a demonstration protesting the neglect shown towards Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. The protestors tried to march towards the BSNL office, and squatted on the road when they were prevented by the police.

CPI (M) functionaries later told the press that not just Tamil Nadu, all non-BJP ruled states have been neglected in the Union Budget. The budget will benefit only BJP and its allies, and will impact the economy of non-BJP ruled states.