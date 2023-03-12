ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) cadre detained for bid to show black flag to Governor in Coimbatore

March 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police on Sunday detained 48 workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after they attempted to show black flags to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for the latter’s remarks on Karl Marx last month.

The police said CPI (M) cadre led by the party’s Coimbatore district secretary Padmanaban prepared to show black flag to the Governor at SITRA junction. The police detained them and shifted them to an auditorium before the Governor’s convoy passed the junction en route to Coimbatore airport.

Mr. Ravi was heading to the airport to leave for Chennai after completing his five-day tour to the Nilgiris and a brief visit to the Isha Yoga Foundation on Sunday morning.

