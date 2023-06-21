CPI(M) and T.N. Kuravar Pazhangudi Makkal Sagam demand SIT probe into the custodial violence by A.P. police against Kuravar families

June 21, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Members of Kuravar families, picked up from Puliandapatty in Krishnagiri district recently and allegedly subjected to custodial violence by the Chittoor police in Andhra Pradesh, were also subjected to sexual violence during their illegal detention, a joint fact-finding team of the CPI(M) and the Tamil Nadu Kuravar Pazhangudi Sangam alleged on Tuesday.

The police, who had come looking for one Ayyappan in a theft case, also picked up his family, including his seven-year-old son, wife, and 70-year old mother.

The team demanded a SIT probe into what it called the “abduction” and custodial violence on members of the Kuravar community. It sought ₹25 lakh in compensation per victim under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act; a probe monitored by the DGP and the Home Secretary; the arrest of the Andhra Pradesh police personnel responsible and an inquiry into the “collusion” with the local police.

Briefing journalists, CPI(M) leader Dilli Babu and Sangam State secretary A.V. Shanmugam said the victims were picked up by the Chittoor police on the nights of June 11 and 12 and held in a warehouse in Bengaluru; and then in isolation in Chitoor behind the police station.

According to the fact-finding team, on June 7, the police had picked up Renuka, the estranged wife of Ayyappan, in Hosur and her brother.

On June 12, Ayyappan’s sister Sathya lodged an online complaint with the Tamil Nadu police on the “abduction” of her relatives by plainclothesmen. According to the victims, the same night, other plainclothes men arrived and picked up Sathya and her family for filing the complaint. “The complaint that was lodged with the Tamil Nadu police was passed on to the Andhra Pradesh police. There was collusion between the police,” Mr. Babu alleged.

The CPM(M) intervened on June 14. “The Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police only said the Uthangarai DSP will give the details and that the victims were in Chittoor. So, the local police were aware of the violation. If the police come looking for an accused, only the accused should have been picked up, not the families with women and children,” Mr. Babu said.

The Kuravar Sangam contacted the Chittoor SP and DSP and visited the police station. Sathya was released but was asked to withdraw her complaint as a condition for setting the others free, alleged Mr. Babu. After Sathya relented, the victims were released on June 16, and the following morning, they sought admission to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

“The government hospital would not admit them, saying it involved the police, till we intervened; later, the Andhra Pradesh police came and got a statement written in Telugu and the victims were asked to sign in the presence of the SP at the Gurubarapalli police station near the government hospital,” he added.

Some of the women alleged that they were subjected to sexual violence, including rape, and brutalized with sprinkling of chilli powder in their private parts.

Mr. Shanmugam said, “Entire families are not lifted as criminals and collectively penalised for individual crimes when it comes to other communities. But the Kuravars are marked out as criminals, an entire family is penalised and pushed to crime. The prefixes used by the police to the name such as ‘Kurai” Shanmugam, ‘Kurai’ Suresh brands them as a criminal tribe.”