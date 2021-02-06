CPI wants Thadagam Road re-laid

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has sought the re-laying of Thadagam Road here.
In a memorandum submitted to the officials of the State Highways Department, the CPI Coimbatore city west zone committee said the road from Venkitapuram to Edayarpalayam was dug for the underground drainage works and to take underground some of the utility lines. However, the road has not been re-laid properly and had pits in several places. At least one or two accidents happened on the stretch every day and there were fatal accidents too. With the diversion of vehicles through Thadagam Road to facilitate flyover works on Mettupalayam road, more number of vehicles were using the stretch now. Hence, the Highways Department should re-lay the road immediately, the CPI said.
An official of the Highways Department said that patch works have been done on the stretch and plans were on to take up maintenance work on Thadagam Road again.
