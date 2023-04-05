ADVERTISEMENT

CPI wants sluice of Beligarai tank in Erode repaired to prevent wastage of water

April 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Beligarai tank at Erranahalli village in Talavadi Hills in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to carry out repair works to the sluice of Beligarai tank at Erranahalli in Talavadi Hills to prevent leak.

In a letter to the District Collector, the party’s Talavadi West Union secretary C. Narayanan said that the water body, located in Diginarai panchayat, reaches its maximum storage capacity during rainy season. The water body helped in recharge of groundwater and fulfilled the water requirements of people in 10 km radius, including those in Erranahalli, Diginarai, Soosaipuram, Karalavadi, Krishnapuram, Joraikadu and Rangasamy Kovil area. Recharge of farm wells helped in farming activities in these villages, the letter said. 

The sluice of the tank was damaged a week ago, leading to water leak. The letter said that the hill areas had been receiving good rainfall in the last two days and water could not be stored in the tank. The party urged the district administration to carry out the repair works on war footing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US