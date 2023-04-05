CPI wants sluice of Beligarai tank in Erode repaired to prevent wastage of water

April 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to carry out repair works to the sluice of Beligarai tank at Erranahalli in Talavadi Hills to prevent leak.

In a letter to the District Collector, the party’s Talavadi West Union secretary C. Narayanan said that the water body, located in Diginarai panchayat, reaches its maximum storage capacity during rainy season. The water body helped in recharge of groundwater and fulfilled the water requirements of people in 10 km radius, including those in Erranahalli, Diginarai, Soosaipuram, Karalavadi, Krishnapuram, Joraikadu and Rangasamy Kovil area. Recharge of farm wells helped in farming activities in these villages, the letter said.

The sluice of the tank was damaged a week ago, leading to water leak. The letter said that the hill areas had been receiving good rainfall in the last two days and water could not be stored in the tank. The party urged the district administration to carry out the repair works on war footing.