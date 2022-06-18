CPI wants proposal to construct commercial complex at Perundurai reconsidered

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Perundurai Special Grade Town Panchayat administration to reconsider its decision to construct a commercial complex on the daily market premises at Perundurai.

The party’s Perundurai zone meeting was held here during which various resolutions were passed. A resolution said that a complex was planned at ₹3.5 crore on the premises of Old Bus Stand.. It was proposed to construct a three-storeyed building and shift all the shops in the daily market to the complex by the administration.​

A tender was floated and the successful bidder was issued a work order. The resolution said that the new complex would cause hardship to the people, farmers, loadmen and the public and wanted the proposal to be dropped. “A consultative meeting should be held with the people, farmers, loadmen and other stakeholders whether a complex is needed or not”, the resolution said.

Another resolution said that drinking water was supplied once in three days​​. But, now water is supplied only once in seven or eight days to the households, the resolution said and pointed out the hardship faced by the people in managing their water needs. Hence, CPI wanted necessary steps to be taken to ensure drinking water is supplied regularly.

A resolution urged the town panchayat administration to expedite the ongoing underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) works at the earliest and re-lay the damaged roads. Also, the resolution wanted the administration to reduce the taxes that were hiked recently. Other resolutions wanted, street lights installed on the stretch from Sipcot to Perundurai bus stand, install speed breakers near bus stand and construct a roundabout at Periya Vettuvam Palayam junction on Coimbatore Main road.

​