ADVERTISEMENT

CPI wants paddy procurement centre at Shenbagapudur in Erode

December 23, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy crop ready for harvest at Shenbagapudur in Sathyamangalam block in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

With paddy crops grown in over 1,400 acre at Shenbagapudur in Sathyamangalam block ready for harvesting, Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to open a direct purchase centre (DPC) at the village for the benefit of the farmers.

A resolution adopted at the party’s meeting said that farmers in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) ayacut areas have cultivated paddy in the villages of Shenbagapudur, Ukkaram and other surrounding areas that are ready for harvest.

Usually, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation establishes a centre and procures paddy during the harvesting season. In the current season, farmers are waiting for the centre to be opened so that they can plan their harvest. The resolution said that no announcement has been made by the district administration, so far, regarding opening of a DPC. The resolution urged the administration to make an announcement for opening the centre at the earliest.

S.C. Natraj, party’s union secretary, A.K. Pongiyannan and C. Ravichandran, deputy secretaries and members took part in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US