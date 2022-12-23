CPI wants paddy procurement centre at Shenbagapudur in Erode

December 23, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ERODE

With paddy crops grown in over 1,400 acre at Shenbagapudur in Sathyamangalam block ready for harvesting, Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to open a direct purchase centre (DPC) at the village for the benefit of the farmers.

A resolution adopted at the party’s meeting said that farmers in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) ayacut areas have cultivated paddy in the villages of Shenbagapudur, Ukkaram and other surrounding areas that are ready for harvest.

Usually, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation establishes a centre and procures paddy during the harvesting season. In the current season, farmers are waiting for the centre to be opened so that they can plan their harvest. The resolution said that no announcement has been made by the district administration, so far, regarding opening of a DPC. The resolution urged the administration to make an announcement for opening the centre at the earliest.

S.C. Natraj, party’s union secretary, A.K. Pongiyannan and C. Ravichandran, deputy secretaries and members took part in the meeting.