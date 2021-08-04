CPI wants mobile delivery of rations to two tribal hamlets

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to distribute ration items to people living in Kodampalli and Allapurathotti tribal hamlets in Talavadi Taluk through a mobile vehicle.

A resolution in this connection was passed at the the party’s meeting held at Neithalapuram on Tuesday. The resolution said that 50 families reside at these two hamlets located about three km from Neithalapuram and along the forest area. In the absence of a transport facility, people cover the distance on foot to reach the ration shop at Neithalapuram. Most of them do not have a two-wheeler and they carry 35 kg of rice as head load to reach their hamlets. Also, elderly persons, to receive their old age pension, reach Talamalai-Kodipuram Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank on foot.

The resolution said that a mobile van is available at the bank through which ration items are distributed to many other hamlets in the area. Hence, steps should be taken to utilise the mobile van service in these two hamlets so that hardship caused to the people gets reduced.